Trump Appoints FIFTH Goldman Sachs Alum To His Growing Swamp

Add one more Goldman Sachs bankster to the Trump White House. What could possibly go wrong? Wapo:

President Trump on Tuesday said he planned to nominate Goldman Sachs managing director James Donovan to serve as deputy treasury secretary, selecting his fifth Goldman veteran to take a senior role in his administration. Trump vilified Wall Street during his presidential campaign, and one of his final campaign ads included a clip that showed Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein and suggested he was part of a “global power structure.”

Donovan joins director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn (former Goldman COO), senior counselor for economic initiatives Dina Powell, and of course Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Let us never forget that Elizabeth Warren had a "Hell No" list for Hillary Clinton regarding economic appointments -- people that Warren would oppose if there was even an attempt to bring Wall Street power brokers into the White House.

Let us remember that Trump fired 46 US Attorneys, allegedly to get rid of ONE. Preet Bharara, the one going after Wall Street Banks and succeeding.

Let us never forget that Trump didn't come up with the "drain the swamp" chant, he was surprised by it, and he tried to use Newt Gingrich to get out of that promise.

And let us never forget that Trump has promised to "do a number" on Dodd-Frank.

We don't need to ask ourselves if Trump is going to drain the swamp. We need to ask ourselves whether we are ready for another 2008 economic meltdown brought on by an unleashed deregulated Wall Street, courtesy of Donald Trump.