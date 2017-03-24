Trump Blames Democrats For Not Repealing Their Own Healthcare Bill

After the AHCA was yanked from the floor ahead of a vote doomed to failure, Trump took a couple of minutes to breathe and then let the press in for a photo opportunity.

It comes as a surprise to no one that he blamed Democrats for not repealing their own healthcare bill which they passed after considering dozens of Republican amendments.

"We had no votes from the Democrats," declared the Orange One. Well, of course they didn't. That wasn't going to happen ever. No one seriously expected Democrats to support a bill which gutted the one they put in place 7 years ago, but there Trump was, spinning it.

He also invited Democrats to come and put forth their own ideas.

Here's mine. HR 676, Medicare for All. It does all the things he promised: Gives good-quality health care to everyone at an affordable price. It truly is the most conservative answer to healthcare policy there is.

So what about it, Trumpy? You can even call it "Trumpcare." Hell, I'll call it Trumpcare.