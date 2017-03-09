Trump Traded Ukraine For Russian Wikileaks Himself At RNC

"You can feel the pillars sort of start to sway here, right?"

"Sort of", Rachel? "Start to"?

The latest has to do with that very weird outcome of the Republican Platform, where the Trump campaign apparently didn't give a rat's butt about anything in the document except the Russia platform plank regarding Ukraine.

Turns out there's a dossier released February 11 that alleged that the Trump campaign actually did a deal of no action on Ukraine in exchange for leaks of DNC emails via Wikileaks.

Let me restate that. Trump traded foreign policy of United States and sided with Russia -- for political ratfking of Democratic Party.

And now there's more and more proof that it's true.

Business Insider reports:

The dossier's claim about a Ukraine-WikiLeaks quid pro quo alleges that Trump would refrain from speaking forcefully, if at all, during the 2016 presidential campaign about Russia's 2014 incursion into eastern Ukraine. In return, Russia would provide WikiLeaks the documents it stole from the Democratic National Committee. Throughout the campaign, Trump broke from traditional GOP orthodoxy and established himself as the most sympathetic Republican candidate toward Russia, stressing a need to work with the country on various geopolitical issues.

Oh my god this whole election was stolen by the Russians. And the Republican Congress will do nothing. There is only one way to punish all of them.