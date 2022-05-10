Russian Smart TV's Hacked By Pro-Ukrainian Message: 'You Have Blood On Your Hands'

Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceMay 10, 2022

Yesterday, on Victory Day in Russia, some Russians watching television saw this programming note on every channel: "The TV and the authorities are lying. No to war." It didn't stay up long but one wonders what ordinary Russians thought when they saw it.

Source: Reuters

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: "You have blood on your hands", according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.

The photographs showed Moscow satellite television menus on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, with every channel showing anti-war slogans.

"You have the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of dead children on your hands," said one slogan.

"The TV and the authorities are lying. No to war."

The slogans appeared just before the Victory Day parade on Red Square at which President Vladimir Putin compared the war in Ukraine to the Soviet battle to defeat Adolf Hitler in World War Two.

Discussion

