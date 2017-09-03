Trump's 'Advisor' Visits Wikileaks Embassy, Can't Recall Why

By Frances Langum
I've been pretty impressed lately at the Twitter response to the latest Wikileaks dump: Why can't they "leak" Trump's Tax returns?

But then you have unelectable twit, Trump "unofficial advisor" and Brexit side-of-a-bus liar Nigel Farage going to visit the Ecuadoran Embassy two days after the latest dump, disappearing into the building for 40 minutes, and then claiming he "can't remember" why he was there as he gets in his car after.

