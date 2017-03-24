Gergen: Trump's Reaction To AHCA Failure Is 'Delusional'

Hashtag "Trump is crazy?"

David Gergen didn't mince words in responding to Donald Trump's "it's the Democrat's fault" excuses for the failure of the AHCA this afternoon.

JAKE TAPPER: What did you make of President Trump's response?

DAVID GERGEN: It was delusional in some ways. and I thought, Paul Ryan manned up. he took responsibility. This is a man who just shoves it off on other people and described things in ways that are just misleading. You're sure he'll get better at this. And i think it's also fair to say that a lot of presidents stumble. A lot of presidents had trouble in their first hundred days.

TAPPER: BIll Clinton had trouble in his first hundred days.

GERGEN: Jack Kennedy had Bay of Pigs in the first hundred days. When you add up the total of it, you said this is the worst week of his presidency. I think this may be the worst hundred days we've ever seen in a president. Maybe it will get better. But earlier this week his credibility took a direct hit over the wiretapping. now his capacity. He came to us as the deal maker. His ultimate promise was he's the deal maker, make the system work. He clearly failed.