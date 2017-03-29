While Trump Played Golf, Fox Wanted You To Think He Was Working At The White House

Fox News was so eager for you to think that Donald Trump was working at the White House over the weekend that the network sent a “news alert” about it. But, in reality, Trump was at his golf club.

Below is the ridiculous “news alert” that Fox sent out to make sure Americans thought Trump was working instead of golfing:

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

The Washington Post has a deliciously scathing rebuttal with details about Trump’s actual activities:

The press pool was told [on Saturday] that Trump had “meetings” at the golf club. The presidential motorcade returned to the White House shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the pool report said. By then, pictures had emerged on social media of Trump riding a golf cart and dressed in golf attire, still wearing a red hat, at Trump National Golf Club. […] On Sunday morning, Trump once again returned to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, arriving at 11:04 a.m. A half-hour later, reporters were informed that the president was “wrapping up last of three meetings shortly,” a pool report stated. The motorcade arrived back at the White House at 12:36 p.m. Sunday. An Instagram post from another user showed Trump appearing to watch the Golf Channel with two unidentified people on Sunday.

Watch WaPo’s video below of Trump’s attacks on President Barack Obama for playing golf and Trump’s already-broken promises to work harder.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!