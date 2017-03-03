Young Girl To Nigel Farage: 'Mommy Says You Hate Foreigners!'

While Nigel Farage was yucking it up with Sam Delaney on RT's New Thing, a little girl who knighted Farage in the sketch turned the tables on the xenophobic British politician.

Because Farage has palled around with Trump so much since his presidential campaign, Nigel was fictitiously knighted by the young girl.

Delaney said, "It's time to kneel there."

“You are now Sir Nigel!. We’re also making you honorary British ambassador to America, so arise, Sir Nigel!”

The camera then focused on the girl and she said, "My mummy says you hate foreigners.”

Delaney interrupted. “No, no little girl! No, no!"

Farge said, "That's not quite right."

Delaney scolded, "You’re not supposed to say that! That’s very naughty!”

A child should never be scolded for telling the truth.