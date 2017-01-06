Fox 'News' Really Wants Hillary To STFU About Russiagate

The yakkers over on Fox "News" ignored the elephant in the room when they interviewed former Ukip leader and Brexit liar-in-chief Nigel Farage, and failed to mention the fact that he's been named a "person of interest" in the FBI's investigation into Trump and Russia.

In an appearance at Recode's Code Conference yesterday, Hillary Clinton discussed Russian meddling in the presidential election and the likelihood that Donald Trump's campaign did in fact collude with the Russians to help them "weaponize" the hacked information and fake news stories that were spread all over social media.

The more drip, drip, drip we get from these leaks to the media, the more it appears that Clinton will eventually be proven right, but they'd really rather not be talking about that over on GOP-TV.

So how did they handle it over at Pravda Fox? Why, let's bring on someone who is knee deep in the scandal themselves and have them bash Clinton, of course.

From Fox's blog: Nigel Farage: Hillary Is 'Sad And Pathetic,' Let's Ignore Her:

Nigel Farage vented his frustration with Hillary Clinton's recent appearances, saying the former secretary of state should be "ignored." Clinton has come out of the woodwork lately to bash President Trump and hand out blame for her defeat. "He really understands how to inflame people ... over whatever their grievance is ... whether it's race or sex or xenophobia, anti-Islamophobia," she said Wednesday at the Recode Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. She and the president also had a brief kerfuffle on Twitter Wednesday evening. Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017 People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017 Farage said Clinton made the same remarks about him when he showed his support for Donald Trump. 'I don't think it's worth getting angry about Hillary," the former United Kingdom Independence Party leader told "Fox & Friends."

He added that she represented an out-of-touch establishment, and now is a "bad loser" and looks "sad and pathetic." "She almost appeared as if it was her right to become the president, and I'm very pleased she didn't," he observed.

As my cohort at C&L noted this morning:

Seeing a pattern here. Russians pick people who lie a lot and are stupid egotists. https://t.co/56LFhGwIv9 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 1, 2017