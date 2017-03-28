Your Tuesday Trump Break: 'I Love You, Robot!'

Yeah this is the number one trending video on YouTube at this writing and with good reason. A young lady encounters a bound-for-the-dump water heater.... and showers the "robot" with love.

Full confession to the House Intel Committee and anyone else who wants to know: if this were my daughter? That broken water heater would be coming home with us to live in the back yard and receive her sweet hugs daily. Not even a question.

This is an open thread for things not related to Donald Trump, because we all need a break. What's going on locally in your part of the world? How's the family? What's your robot up to this fine Tuesday? And here's a happy thought: The Trump presidency won't last as long as this little girl's robot love. Think on that.

Open thread below....