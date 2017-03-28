Your Tuesday Trump Break: 'I Love You, Robot!'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Yeah this is the number one trending video on YouTube at this writing and with good reason. A young lady encounters a bound-for-the-dump water heater.... and showers the "robot" with love.

Full confession to the House Intel Committee and anyone else who wants to know: if this were my daughter? That broken water heater would be coming home with us to live in the back yard and receive her sweet hugs daily. Not even a question.

This is an open thread for things not related to Donald Trump, because we all need a break. What's going on locally in your part of the world? How's the family? What's your robot up to this fine Tuesday? And here's a happy thought: The Trump presidency won't last as long as this little girl's robot love. Think on that.

Open thread below....


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV