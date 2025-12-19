Rob Reiner Decoded Our Politics In 2 Great Movie Monologues

By Cliff SchecterDecember 19, 2025

As we illegally bomb Caribbean-based boats, hijack tankers and blockade other ships, perhaps prepping for the stupidest, land war since the last one Republicans tricked us into (we were reminded to “never get into a land war in Asia” in another classic Reiner film, "The Princess Bride." Ditto South America). I thought about Colonel Nathan Jessup from "A Few Good Men.

The penultimate trial scene is one of the more famous in cinema, as Jack Nicholson’s performance oozes arrogance and contempt for the “elites” who don’t get the world the way he of course does. You can feel him spitting hubris from the other side of the camera. The parallels to now almost make it feel like Reiner was preparing us for this moment. Jessup was based in Guantanamo Bay—which is where Hegseth deployed as a “platoon leader for security” from 2004-2005.

Considering it was a black hole for detainee dignity, it’s likely where Hegseth developed a taste for cruelty and violations of international law, as he did for Johnny Walker. And Jim Beam. And Jack Daniels. But there's so much more...

Watch the video and go to Blue Amp Media to read the rest!

