One of the email exchanges released in the Epstein files on January 30 showed quite a level of palsiness between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the sex-trafficking pedophiles, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A 2012 email from Epstein to Maxwell, and viewed by People, references a “Dinosaur and fossil hunting” expedition with a paleontologist that reportedly turned up 90-million-year-old clams and fossils.

Maxwell reportedly responded, “Love that - didn’t we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?” Epstein's reply? “Yes.”

In 2023, when RFK Jr. was still a presidential candidate, he blamed his ex-wife, Mary, for his association with Epstein and Maxwell. People noted that he said on Fox News, “I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter. My wife [Mary] had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach.”

He went on to say that he flew again with his wife and “I think, four of my children,” to South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend. “Otherwise, I was never on his jet alone.” He reportedly told NewsNation he “had no relationship with” Epstein and, after Epstein’s death, “I knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein.”

Sorry, Bobby Brainworm, but it’s very hard to believe anyone flown on Epstein’s private jet twice and who spent a weekend fossil hunting together had “no relationship” with the criminal couple

It’s hardly a surprise that a guy like Kennedy would pal around with the likes of Epstein and Maxwell. After all, Kennedy is a cabinet secretary in the administration of Epstein’s ol' BFF, Donald “P*ssy Grabber” Trump. Plus, Kennedy all but admitted to having sexually assaulted his 23-year-old babysitter. And he seems to have dedicated his time in public office to killing as many Americans as possible.

In other words, Kennedy is just the kind of guy to hit it off beautifully with predators like Epstein and Maxwell.

In fact, Maxwell told Trump defense attorney turned deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, “Bobby Kennedy knew him,” meaning he knew Epstein. “We went dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas.”

Sounds like she found it a memorable weekend.