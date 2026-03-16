Pope Leo To Receive Liberty Medal From National Constitution Center

Some uplifting news in the Philadelphia Inquirer this morning, as they announce Pope Leo XIV will be awarded the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal on July 3 and will deliver remarks from the Vatican broadcast live on Independence Mall, the Constitution Center announced Monday. The public ceremony, where visitors will be able to hear the first pope from the United States speak live, is scheduled for the eve of the nation’s 250th birthday.

Notice who isn't getting the award?

Philadelphia is set to be the center of this summer’s celebrations marking the Semiquincentennial, and the pope’s participation is a major addition to the festivities. The American-born pontiff’s decision to join the celebration is particularly noteworthy, as he has maintained distance from President Donald Trump’s administration ahead of the 250th anniversary.

“The Holy Father is deeply grateful to the National Constitution Centre for this prestigious award, in such a meaningful anniversary for the American People, as they are called to reflect on the 250 years of their history holding the Constitution of the United States and Liberty as hallmarks of their heritage for future generations,” the Press Office of the Holy See, which represents the pope, said in a news release from the Constitution Center.

The Liberty Medal, which has been presented by the nonpartisan Constitution Center since 2006, “recognizes individuals and organizations who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” according to the release. This year’s program — which will also be streamed online — will be presented in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome America.

Past recipients include the Dalai Lama, Vlodymir Zelenskyy, Hillary Clinton, and John Lewis. Somehow, I don't see Pope Leo as presenting his award to Trump just to shut him up. I predict Trump will try to divert attention away from the ceremony.