Pope Leo To Receive Liberty Medal From National Constitution Center

The presentation will be streamed live from Philadelphia as part of the nation's Semiquincentennial celebration.
Pope Leo To Receive Liberty Medal From National Constitution Center
Credit: CBS10.com
By Susie MadrakMarch 16, 2026

Some uplifting news in the Philadelphia Inquirer this morning, as they announce Pope Leo XIV will be awarded the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal on July 3 and will deliver remarks from the Vatican broadcast live on Independence Mall, the Constitution Center announced Monday. The public ceremony, where visitors will be able to hear the first pope from the United States speak live, is scheduled for the eve of the nation’s 250th birthday.

Notice who isn't getting the award?

Philadelphia is set to be the center of this summer’s celebrations marking the Semiquincentennial, and the pope’s participation is a major addition to the festivities. The American-born pontiff’s decision to join the celebration is particularly noteworthy, as he has maintained distance from President Donald Trump’s administration ahead of the 250th anniversary.

“The Holy Father is deeply grateful to the National Constitution Centre for this prestigious award, in such a meaningful anniversary for the American People, as they are called to reflect on the 250 years of their history holding the Constitution of the United States and Liberty as hallmarks of their heritage for future generations,” the Press Office of the Holy See, which represents the pope, said in a news release from the Constitution Center.

The Liberty Medal, which has been presented by the nonpartisan Constitution Center since 2006, “recognizes individuals and organizations who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” according to the release. This year’s program — which will also be streamed online — will be presented in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome America.

Past recipients include the Dalai Lama, Vlodymir Zelenskyy, Hillary Clinton, and John Lewis. Somehow, I don't see Pope Leo as presenting his award to Trump just to shut him up. I predict Trump will try to divert attention away from the ceremony.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon