After Xi Leaves, China Mocks Trump Strike: 'A Weakened Politician Who Needed To Flex His Muscles'

China's state-run news agency waited for President Xi Jinping to leave the U.S. before unleashing criticism on President Donald Trump's Syrian missile strike.

Although President Xi was visiting Mar-a-Lago when Trump ordered the strike on a Syrian air base, Xinhua waited until China's president was safely out of the country before mocking the military action.

"Xinhua, the state news agency, on Saturday called the strike the act of a weakened politician who needed to flex his muscles," The New York Times reported. "In an analysis, Xinhua also said Mr. Trump had ordered the strike to distance himself from Syria’s backers in Moscow, to overcome accusations that he was 'pro-Russia.'"

Over the weekend, Trump declared that the two leaders "made tremendous progress"

"I just want to say that President Xi and all of his representatives have been really interesting to be with," the U.S. president said following the meeting. "I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away."

