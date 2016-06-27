Alex Jones Lawyers Insist His Infowars Persona Is Just An Act

The above video is full of cursing and NOT safe for work.

So the biggest "False Flag" after all is YOU, Alex Jones? That's adorable.

Alex Jones is involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife for their three kids. Ex-wife wants InfoWars videos entered as part of her testimony that Alex Jones is unfit to raise the children.

Alex Jones's lawyers are insisting that he's just pretending and "playing a character" while calling Hillary Clinton a "demon from hell" and threatening sitting Congressmen with violence, all the while bragging about his personal friendship with Donald Trump. Trump has even appeared on InfoWars, in December of 2015.

The Austin American-Statesman reports:

...in emotional testimony at the hearing, Kelly Jones, who is seeking to gain sole or joint custody of her three children with Alex Jones, portrayed the volcanic public figure as the real Alex Jones. “He’s not a stable person,” she said of the man with whom her 14-year-old son and 9- and 12-year-old daughters have lived since her 2015 divorce. “He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. “I’m concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress,” she said, referring to his recent comments about California Democrat Adam Schiff. “He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast.”

The whole trial is under gag order, which is appropriate: remember when Alex Jones and Roger Stone arranged to wear ball gags to the Republican National Convention last year? Because that was a thing.

Good luck at the custody hearing, Alex!