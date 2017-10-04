Andrea Mitchell Blasts Trump Administration: 'People Just Flat-Out Lie'

NBC's Andrea Mitchell was interviewed on the Global Politico podcast by Susan Glasser and had strong words of disconcert over Trump and his administration's lies and hostility to truth and the free press.

Mitchell said, "It is totally sui generis. I’ve never seen anything like this. I have never seen anything like this where people just flat-out lie. You know, black is white and white is black, and they mislead you. It's really disconcerting to see the podium in the White House briefing room being used to mislead or misdirect or obfuscate.”

Andrea has covered seven presidents in her lifetime and has never seen anything like this before.

After Mitchell interviewed the conservative boogeyman Susan Rice, Donald Trump attacked her during a NY Times interview.

Trump said, "I mean, first of all her performance was horrible yesterday on television even though she was interviewed by Hillary Clinton’s P.R. person, Andrea Mitchell [the NBC News journalist]."

Host Glasser asked about his criticisms and Mitchell responded by saying it was Trump's continued attempt to defend his Obama "wiretapping claims, "That does not concern me as much as the behavior of the president and his aides and the press secretary to ignore facts.”

You can listen to the full full interview here.

She also commented on Trump defending his pal, Bill O'Reilly over his many sexual abuse allegations and settlements and she was also angered by being frozen out with outher members of the press by Rex Tillerson.