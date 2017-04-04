Susan Rice Calls Trump's 'Wiretapp' Claim 'Absolutely False'

Trump is either a liar or insane and he can't spell "wiretap," but you knew that. In the meantime, the latest distraction from the Trump White House is that Susan Rice "unmasked" US citizens in raw intelligence regarding Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Susan Rice was interviewed by MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

Rice repeatedly slammed Trump, calling his allegations "completely false" that President Obama wiretapped Trump.

Susan Rice has been turned into the conservative boogeyman again by Trump's White House and House Intelligence Chairman (and obvious Trump White House servant) Devin Nunes, as they look to deflect and distract attention from the Russia investigations.

Andrea Mitchell asked her outright, "Is there any truth to President Trump's claim on Twitter, exactly a month ago, early one Saturday morning on March 4th, that President Obama was eavesdropping on him at Trump Tower?

“That’s absolutely false," Rice said. "The intelligence community, director of the FBI has made that very clear."

She continued. "There was no such collection or surveillance on Trump Tower or Trump individuals..."

Rice explained that the president or individuals in the White House "do not have the ability to order such collection."

Rice's answers to those questions are fully backed up by the public testimony of the FBI director.

Rice admitted that Trump people could have been picked up in incidental collection and she explained the process by which she was given the names so she could understand the intelligence more fully.

"It's necessary for me to do my job."

Rice said she was "shocked" by Trump's tweets about Obama and they had "no basis in fact."

Earlier in the interview she threw cold water on the Daily Caller article that said she had a spreadsheet of Trump people, "There was no spreadsheet," she said. "There was nothing of the sort."

"I leaked nothing to nobody and never have and never would," Rice said.

Susan Rice explained that it was her job to unmask people caught up in intelligence collections because it was her job.

Rice said, “The notion, which some people are trying to suggest, that by asking for the identity of the American person is the same is leaking it — that’s completely false. There is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.”

Mitchell asked Rice if she knew that Gen. Flynn was a paid foreign agent for Turkey and she said she didn't know until it was reported in the media.

You can see the entire interview here at NBC News.

Or, if you want an entire day of the lies about Susan Rice repeated ad nauseum, head on over to Daily Caller, Fox News, and Breitbart. But don't expect us to link them here.