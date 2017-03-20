Another Morning, Another Paranoid Potus Tweetstorm

By Frances Langum
The president is coming unhinged on Twitter again...

Exclamation points about his enemies, interrupted by an argument with CNN about poll numbers (which please note, he calls "ratings") and then projects over to the Clinton Campaign and "their" connection to the Russians?

There is nothing more to be said than this: if the Republican Party and members of Congress don't insist TODAY that the White House delete Trump's Twitter account, they will reap what he is sowing.

Trump is nuts on display every single time he publishes a tweet.


