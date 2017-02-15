Trump's Unhinged Tweetstorm

By Sarah P
For a few days it appeared Trump either had his password changed or had his Twitter privileges revoked. It was great. The only tweets that came from his account were retweets or semi cohesive run on sentences. But, they weren't insane and unhinged.

Until today.

I guess the breaking news from the New York Times about his campaign being in *constant* communication with the Russians set him off.

Today's tweets, which I won't embed here because they are that bananas, re-litigate the election, blame Hillary Clinton for something, rants at "fake news", attack the NSA and FBI, blames Obama for Crimea and thanks Eli Lake for standing up for him,

The one thing his tweets don't do? Deny that the facts presented in the article are, in fact, true.

Twitter responses were great, as always:

and my favorite:

Kellyanne Conjob, get him off the phone. Second thought, leave him on. The implosion is fun to watch.


