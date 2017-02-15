Trump's Unhinged Tweetstorm

For a few days it appeared Trump either had his password changed or had his Twitter privileges revoked. It was great. The only tweets that came from his account were retweets or semi cohesive run on sentences. But, they weren't insane and unhinged.

Until today.

I guess the breaking news from the New York Times about his campaign being in *constant* communication with the Russians set him off.

Today's tweets, which I won't embed here because they are that bananas, re-litigate the election, blame Hillary Clinton for something, rants at "fake news", attack the NSA and FBI, blames Obama for Crimea and thanks Eli Lake for standing up for him,

The one thing his tweets don't do? Deny that the facts presented in the article are, in fact, true.

Twitter responses were great, as always:

I imagine his lawyers furiously banging on the White House windows, screaming at him to STOP TWEETING FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP TYPING. pic.twitter.com/OHQ6O5Frr7 — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 15, 2017

You should start investigating what countries might offer you asylum. https://t.co/RaxAQnYzeA — The Skeptic (@TheSkeptical1) February 15, 2017

Ask the busboy. I'm sure he's secure. https://t.co/sQcsi7gu91 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 14, 2017

Nixon ranted at the media in a similar way in 1973-74--one more echo of Watergate. https://t.co/oVTdLWjvw8 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump "I'll tell CNN we never heard of Putin..." pic.twitter.com/GuZ2ZAJyTH — Mike Denison (@mikd33) February 15, 2017

and my favorite:

Kellyanne Conjob, get him off the phone. Second thought, leave him on. The implosion is fun to watch.