Not Fake News: Trump Tweets 'Obama Wiretapped Me!'

And of course this happened on Shabbat. I hope someone woke up John McCain, because this is a Constitutional crisis.

Trump had a rough Friday. Everything was supposed to go great after he appeared so presidential on Tuesday night (yeah) but then we found out Jeff Sessions lied to Congress and had to recuse himself and then the newscycle of Trump in a uniform was lost to that....

...and then Arnold dissed him about ratings.

And THEN he read Breitbart covering the Mark Levin show. And OMG Obama was "wiretapping" Trump Tower?

It appears that perhaps the FBI had a FISA warrant to investigate communications within Trump Tower because of unusual patterns of communications with Moscow. They had a warrant because they had presented evidence.

By the way, there is no such thing as "wiretapping" anymore.

And now the so-called president is tweeting wildly about his political opponents out to get him.

More as this story develops....