Former CIA Officer: White House 'Purposefully Misleading American People' On Susan Rice

Phillip Mudd, CNN's analyst and a former CIA Counter-terrorism expert told CNN's New Day that Trump is doing more than spinning the Susan Rice "unmasking reports" story, they are "purposefully misleading the American people."

Mudd joined CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota along with Chris Cillizza and Jim Sciutto to discuss the Susan Rice fake scandal.

Sciutto opened up the segment with a report he discussed last night which said Susan Rice did nothing improper as the National Security Advisor.

Camerota began by stating that Trump has every right to try and 'change the subject from the Russians' and said the Rice story was an effort to do that very thing and asked Mudd why, if Susan Rice had these names unmasked, "why it is business as usual."

Mudd explained, "White Houses since the beginning of time have the appropriate responsibility in some ways to spin the news in the direction they want to spin it."

"This is purposefully misleading the American people, that's different than spin."

Mudd outlined the actions of Russian operatives during the election and then reminded us that Obama sanctioned the Russians in January over their illegal activities.

He explained that Susan Rice was doing her job and if she had not investigated further into who Russians were contacting in the U.S., she would have been guilty of a "dereliction of duty."

The CNN analyst finished up by bashing the White House's actions, "Let's be clear. This is not spin from the White House. This is misleading the American people on something that is common practice in the intelligence business.".



It's been obvious from the beginning that the White House, aided by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, have been trying to discredit the hearings of that committee. So far they've succeeded.

There hasn't been a witness interviewed since Nunes cancelled a series of them about ten days ago -- and outside of Nunes' own forays to the White House to get leaked information from Trump officials to then leak back to the White House, the committee is dead in its tracks.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Since the beltway didn't jump on the Susan Rice story outside of right wing rags yesterday, the odious GOP consiglieri scumbag Joe diGenova tried to get into the action by running to The Daily Caller.

Who's next, Victoria Toensing connecting Susan Rice to Bengaaaazi?

Mark my words, scratch the surface on these hoaxters and you'll find money has changed hands. Either deGenova has contributed big money to the Trump campaign in exchange for media work, or the Trump White House is paying him to gin up fake charges against anyone who will distract the media from Russia collusion.