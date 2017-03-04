Of Course, The Susan Rice 'Scandal' Is A Nothing Burger

April Ryan.

Maxine Waters.

And now, Susan Rice.

Sean Spicer was upset Monday afternoon over the media's "lack of interest" over allegations that Susan Rice, Obama's former NSA advisor, had "unmasked" some Trump officials.

And there's a good reason for that. It was another attempt by Trump operatives to distract from the investigations about whether Trump officials colluded with Russia's interference in our election. At this point everything else is an orchestrated distraction.

Spicer had his panties in a bunch because the Beltway didn't go ballistic over Eli Lake's Bloomberg report, which was reported first by discredited Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, Mike Cernovich.

Only the alt-right morons jumped on Lake's story, but even in his piece, Lake reported no illegal activities and admitted it didn't back up Trump's allegations that Obama spied on him.

Immediately after Spicer's presser, Fox News' Shep Smith asked the WSJ's John Bussey the process of "unmasking people" of which Susan Rice is "accused," was legal.

Bussey said, "I can't imagine that it's going to change the core narrative here, which is who in the Trump campaign was communicating with the Russians. What were those conversations about, did they in any way affect the U.S. electoral process."

Monday evening, Jim Sciutto, CNN's chief national security correspondent, told Anderson Cooper that the Susan Rice unmasking story is 'largely ginned up' as a distraction.

Sciutto talked to both Democratic and Republican security experts and they all concurred that Susan Rice's actions were perfectly legal and normal since rules were changed after 9/11.

He also said, "The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican.”

Interesting, though, that they zeroed in on Rice as the culprit for their distraction. We see a pattern here.

