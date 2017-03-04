Of Course, The Susan Rice 'Scandal' Is A Nothing Burger
April Ryan.
Maxine Waters.
And now, Susan Rice.
Sean Spicer was upset Monday afternoon over the media's "lack of interest" over allegations that Susan Rice, Obama's former NSA advisor, had "unmasked" some Trump officials.
And there's a good reason for that. It was another attempt by Trump operatives to distract from the investigations about whether Trump officials colluded with Russia's interference in our election. At this point everything else is an orchestrated distraction.
Spicer had his panties in a bunch because the Beltway didn't go ballistic over Eli Lake's Bloomberg report, which was reported first by discredited Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, Mike Cernovich.
Only the alt-right morons jumped on Lake's story, but even in his piece, Lake reported no illegal activities and admitted it didn't back up Trump's allegations that Obama spied on him.
Immediately after Spicer's presser, Fox News' Shep Smith asked the WSJ's John Bussey the process of "unmasking people" of which Susan Rice is "accused," was legal.
Bussey said, "I can't imagine that it's going to change the core narrative here, which is who in the Trump campaign was communicating with the Russians. What were those conversations about, did they in any way affect the U.S. electoral process."
Monday evening, Jim Sciutto, CNN's chief national security correspondent, told Anderson Cooper that the Susan Rice unmasking story is 'largely ginned up' as a distraction.
Sciutto talked to both Democratic and Republican security experts and they all concurred that Susan Rice's actions were perfectly legal and normal since rules were changed after 9/11.
He also said, "The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican.”
Interesting, though, that they zeroed in on Rice as the culprit for their distraction. We see a pattern here.
Related: The Root noticed, too:
Since everyone has already told the administration that the wire-tapping story was a lie (even Fox News suspended the guy who said it) let’s focus instead on Susan Rice. Why, out of the dozens of former White House officials involved in the Russia investigation are Republicans focusing on her absolutely legal requests? For the same reason that Press Secretary Sean Spicer got snippy with April Ryan and Bill O’Reilly came after Maxine Waters. Republicans smell their natural enemy. ...[Black women] are kryptonite to the Republican Party, especially under Trump. African American women politicians, journalists and activists are the greatest consistent threat to the hegemony of Trump and his supporters are triggered whenever a black woman speaks her mind with authority.
