Well, Of Course There Is A Republican Nazi Porn Scandal

Most of us would have preferred to live the rest of our lives without hearing about Nazi porn, but Virginia GOP Lt. Governor candidate John Reid has entered the chat. This is not to be confused with the North Carolina Republican Black Nazi; this is another Nazi-lusting Republican. Interestingly, Republicans don't want us to call them Nazis in today's political climate, but they keep doing Nazi shit, like Reid, who is linked to a blog that has been sharing Nazi porn since 2014.

American Journal News first reported on the details:

A pornographic blog linked to Virginia lieutenant governor candidate John Reid shared content from accounts that fetishized Nazism and sexual violence. Reid has denied ownership of the blog, which was hosted on Tumblr under the name JRDeux, the same handle he uses on Instagram and TikTok. Other news outlets have reported on the existence of the blog, but not its racist content or disturbing imagery. Tumblr lets users upload and share different types of media. All of JRDeux’s posts were images reposted from other accounts. To find and share this content, JRDeux would have had to either follow the accounts that posted it, search for related material, or encounter it through Tumblr’s algorithmic recommendations. Reid said the blog is part of a coordinated effort to smear him for being a gay Republican, even though its posts date back to 2014—before he was a political candidate and was mostly known as a local news broadcaster and media consultant.

He's a victim in all of this. Where have we heard that before?

The Advocate reports:

In October 2015, the “JRDeux” blog shared an image of a male college student in underwear from a Tumblr account that included a racial slur called obedientni**erdc, whose bio described the user as a “subservient ni**er who knows his place in society” and invited “superior white men” near Washington, D.C., to make contact. According to American Journal News, the account featured multiple images of men with white supremacist tattoos, including one chest emblazoned with a swastika captioned “fucking nice WP ink M88,” shorthand for “white power” and “Heil Hitler.” Other posts fetishized Nazi ideology, referring to white men as “SSirs,” a reference to the SS, and praised the attractiveness of two Republican senators as “conservative alpha males.”

Republicans are sure that Reid is JRDeux:

The Tumblr surfaced as part of a party assessment of candidate vulnerabilities conducted last spring. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged Reid to withdraw from the race because of the blog but did not divulge the specific content that prompted his call.

And Democrats are disgusted:

On Wednesday, Democratic state lawmakers convened a press conference to condemn the revelations. Delegate Mike Jones described the alleged activity as “hateful, racist, and bigoted imagery” and said, “To seek pleasure from themes of slavery and bondage is sick. It’s disgusting, too disgusting to even put into words.” He argued that Reid “owes Virginians answers and an apology” and pointed to his record as a radio host, where he once compared abortion to slavery. Sen. Adam Ebbin said the report revealed “a disturbing level of comfort with a pattern of disgusting, dehumanizing ideologies,” noting that the Tumblr account engaged with “white power pornography and the same dog whistles used by Nazis.” He declared Reid “clearly not fit to be our lieutenant governor,” warning that such behavior “is dangerous” and undermines Virginians’ trust in leadership. Both lawmakers urged Reid to end his campaign.

Reid sounds similar to the trans-porn-loving, LGBTQ-hating, woman-hating, self-loathing Black Nazi Mark Robinson, the former Lt. Governor of North Carolina and ex-gubernatorial candidate, and that didn't work out well for the Black Nazi once his online activities were made public. But sure, Reid is a victim.