Another Scott Walker Political Stunt Backfires

By capper
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Another Scott Walker Political Stunt Backfires

On Tuesday, Trump came to Wisconsin to showboat signing the "Buy American, Hire American" executive order. Of course, it's a bit ironic since Trump himself doesn't believe in it.

Scott Walker thought he'd be cute and pull a political stunt, simultaneously kissing up to Trump and touting the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night in the NBA playoffs. So he got Trump a specially made cap:

As one might have guessed, it did not go over as well as he might have hoped. Twitter went wild tearing him up for the stunt

This stunt also shows just how tone deaf and out of touch Walker is. One of the Bucks top players is Sudanese and the team was already worried if he would be allowed back into the country after Trump's immigration ban, since Sudan is on the list of banned countries.

It is doubtful that the Bucks would have approved of this either, since they had come out months ago saying that the team would not be staying at any Trump hotels.

By the way, the Bucks lost Tuesday night, 106-100.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV