Atmospheric Protest Sign Looks Down On Earth, Trump

From out there on the Moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, 'Look at that, you son of a bitch.'

So said the late Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell.

Sad to learn of the passing of #EdgarMitchell, coincidently 45 years after he walked on the moon. A true pioneer. pic.twitter.com/sXQOnm8iBq — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 6, 2016

And now Mitchell's words, directed at @realDonaldTrump, have flown high above the Earth into the outer atmosphere.

The flight was arranged by the Autonomous Space Agency Network, aka ASAN (or NASA backwards.) ASAN is "a worldwide network of community-based, DIY space agencies dedicated to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and artistic expression." Their stated purpose is exploring "space without the backing of the military or for-profit corporations."

They flew the sign into the outer atmosphere in support of the March for Science, which will take place on Earth Day, April 22.