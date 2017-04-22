Great Signs From The Science March
Some great signs from the #MarchForScience, which occurred on all seven continents today.
Easily the best protest sign anyone has ever made #MarchForScience #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/uf6pNfIEXT
— 🇪🇸Gaby Mérida🇺🇸 (@ThatSpanishLady) April 22, 2017
604. I guess there is something to this whole science thing. #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/gEoJSERAiX
— Kishore Hari (@sciencequiche) April 21, 2017
This is why #sciencematters. #marchforscience #EarthDay #ImWithScience #womeninSTEM #SupportOurTroops pic.twitter.com/QPOsVOE4F3
— NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) April 22, 2017
I think we have a winner. #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/6dfj7Z8vkh
— Resistance (@inmygroup) April 22, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Look, I know science isn't your thing.
Your a numbers guy. I get it.
So let the scientists do their work#EarthDay #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/MuJO8UjcWx
— Holly #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 22, 2017
"I have come here to do research and punch Nazis...and I'm all out of research funding."#marchforscience pic.twitter.com/5FNtU6QSqQ
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 22, 2017
Favorite sign so far at #MarchforScience pic.twitter.com/iEajWn0Bd7
— Mark Cuban (@subzerov690) April 22, 2017
Thanks to all who are marching today!
Have fun, stay safe.#EarthDay #marchforscience#SaturdayMorning#SatChat#AMJoy pic.twitter.com/KLVNrFLjHj
— Holly #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 22, 2017
@bluegal Krista at science march Knoxville TN. #resist pic.twitter.com/gsGA9cdaOo
— R ARCANGELI (@Rarcan) April 22, 2017
The #MarchForScience is in over 600 cities around the world from London, Australia, Greenland all the way to Nigeria. Beautiful. 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/qxVkF74lLl
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience in front of the Queensland parliament Brisbane. Society needs science to inform, invent, and innovate. No science no future pic.twitter.com/H5jTVen7n4
— Niko Sünderhauf (@nikoSuenderhauf) April 22, 2017
