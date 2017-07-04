Can We Mention The Terrible Production Values At Mar-A-Lago?

NO, this clip doesn't even have the whole speech. I wouldn't do that to you.

It was supposed to be very, you know, "presidential."

But if anything proved that this latest act by the so-called president was a knee-jerk reaction and not something conducted by an organized and professional White House, the

oh-wait-we-bombed-a-place-he-should-make-a-statement

where's-the-microphone

oh-here-just-use-this-one

presentation at Mar-A-Lago last night gave the game away.

And he sounded like he had not read the speech ahead of time and was trying really hard to "act" like, who? Morgan Freeman? Henry Fonda?

They do NOT know what they are doing.

Brian Williams reacted: "When words count in this White House, they keep the president on a two-screen teleprompter. Words really count tonight."

Then Williams actually turned his face away from the camera to note

"We're sorry about the audio. Everybody got the same copy. It sounded like a radio broadcast from Berlin."

Isn't Roger Ailes on your team, Donald? I thought he had lots of time on his hands. And aren't you some kind of television producer yourself?

And by the way, Brian Williams caught a lot of criticism for other points in the evening, first calling Mar-A-Lago "The Traveling White House"

And then this obscenity: