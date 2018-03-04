Trump Gives Bananas Speech At Mar-a-Lago During Lunchtime Fundraiser

Lordy, I think there are tapes!

CNN has reportedly secured a tape from Saturday's fundraiser luncheon at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The event was closed to the public and press, and the guests were Trump's "people", so it sounds like he was even more loose and off-the-cuff than normal. Yes, amazingly, he can sound even more unhinged.

CNN reports that Trump hit the trifecta of his favorite talking points: Hillary Clinton, the "rigged system" and criticizing past presidents.

Trump talked about China's President Xi Jinping's recent consolidation of power and his push to unilaterally extend his presidency through removing term limits. Trump said:

"He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot some day."

I have no words.

Regarding Hillary, he took a shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions (aka Mr. Magoo) by saying that he should have investigated Hillary...for a crime he has still not specified. But, whatever. Facts don't matter. Trump continued to whine about the fact that his actions during the campaign are under scrutiny by the Special Counsel's office while Hillary Clinton's supposed crimes are ignored. Again, no crimes identified.

Trump, the perpetual victim, whimpered:

"I'm telling you, it's a rigged system, folks. I've been saying that for a long time. It's a rigged system. And we don't have the right people in there yet. We have a lot of great people, but certain things, we don't have the right people."

Oh lord, he went on about Hillary. In perfect "Donald Trump projection," he asked his adoring fans, I mean "attendees":

"Is Hillary a happy person? Do you think she's happy? When she goes home at night, does she say, 'What a great life?' I don't think so. You never know. I hope she's happy."

Wow, can you imagine President Obama talking that way about Mitt Romney? Or George W. Bush about Al Gore? Or ANY other president being this petty and nasty 16 months after the election? Probably not. Because they were grown adults with fully formed emotions and intelligence. Trump functions at the level of a five year-old - just a walking id: base emotions, unregulated, unable to filter his thoughts, unwilling to let go of any slight.

He ended with some good old fashioned president bashing; this time hitting at George W. Bush regarding the invasion of Iraq. Let's be real: Donald Trump has not read anything about the Iraq War. He only knows what he sees on Fox News.

He said invading Iraq was "the single worst decision ever made....That was Bush. Another real genius. That was Bush. That turned out to be wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there."

Again, projection. Insulting another person's intelligence because he feels his intelligence is questioned on a daily basis. Rightfully so.

Let's hope CNN releases the tape. We need to hear what Trump says when he doesn't know his words will be made public.