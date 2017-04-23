C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The 13th Floor Elevators

By Dale Merrill
Oh, Sunday. The Honey-Do list was a mile long. Plenty of home improvement projects to do. I took on a few that I thought would be quick and easy. Most were but one wasn't. Slipped inside a few corners and spots in the house that were a bit tight and not workspace friendly. I did get it done though.

Now the Honey-Do list is only a half mile long. What are you listening to tonight?


Easter Everywhere ( Gold Vinyl LP )
Easter Everywhere ( Gold Vinyl LP )
Artist: 13th Floor Elevators
Comments

