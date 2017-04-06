C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Boss Hog

It's been 17 years since Boss Hog released their last album. Fronted by husband & wife Jon Spencer (he of Pussy Galore and Blues Explosion fame) and Cristina Martinez the band never really broke up as much as things like parenting took the lead of what was the main focus.

The band is back now though with a brand new LP called Brood X. And, as usual, their putting glamour and funky electro beats to the scuzzy and creepy blues-punk thing like they always have.

What are you listening to tonight?