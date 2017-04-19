C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Kenny Dorham

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

When it comes to jazz trumpet players who were laying down stuff in the hard bop era, Kenny Dorham may get overshadowed by the likes of Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard and Miles Davis when it comes to history these days. For those that know though will tell you that his album on Blue Note from 1961, Whistle Stop, is a stone classic from the era.

Accompanied by the likes of Hank Mobley on tenor sax, Kenny Drew on piano, bassist Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones on the traps, this record swings, cooks and smokes when the time is right and cools down when its needed too.

What are you listening to tonight?


Whistle Stop
Whistle Stop
Artist: Kenny Dorham
Price: $5.69
(As of 04/19/17 10:54 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV