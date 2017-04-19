C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Kenny Dorham

When it comes to jazz trumpet players who were laying down stuff in the hard bop era, Kenny Dorham may get overshadowed by the likes of Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard and Miles Davis when it comes to history these days. For those that know though will tell you that his album on Blue Note from 1961, Whistle Stop, is a stone classic from the era.

Accompanied by the likes of Hank Mobley on tenor sax, Kenny Drew on piano, bassist Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones on the traps, this record swings, cooks and smokes when the time is right and cools down when its needed too.

What are you listening to tonight?