Fox And Friends: The Election Is Over So Who's Paying Off The Tax Protesters?

In the world of Fox News, what a difference a president makes.

During the eight years of consistent obstruction by the GOP of President Obama, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, Fox News and many of the anchors played cheer leaders for their tactical moves, calling them principled stances and encouraged them to continued to obstruct while almost single handedly helped to create the Tea Party protests of 2009.

Since Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns after every presidential candidate has for the last forty years, many Americans are furious and want to see if he is hiding anything.

This weekend, many Americans staged anti-Trump tax day rallies, demanding to see his tax returns.

This morning on Fox News, Trump's BFF's Fox and Friends were not happy with this display of disloyalty to their fearless leader.

In their minds since the election is over, (Trump won the electoral college after all) the more than half the voting country needs to get over it.

Co-host Pete Hegseth said, "Back at home in case you missed it folks in Los Angeles and New York apparently forgot the election is over and so they continue to call for president Trump to release his tax returns ..."

He continued, "President Trump tweeted in reaction to both of these over the weekend saying 'someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over.' so the question is are these protest at this point organic or are these organized?

Ainsley Earhardt replied, "I don't know. I would imagine at this point, basically we have been covering this for how long? It wouldn't surprise me if they were paid protesters out there and do this."

Her proof?

She explained, "Because honestly, who has time to do this? We are all working. We all have lives going on and look at this video, this unbelievable."

I wonder how all those right wing nuts had the time to protest President Obama?

Kilmeade piped in, "Usually it's about people saying we're paying too much on taxes, now it's about Donald Trump releasing taxes which is pretty much an old story."

Move along little doggy!

Trump made it his story (and it will never go away until we see them) when he first said he would release his tax returns and then most likely realized they contain information Americans would not be happy with and he refused, using the canard that he's under a tax audit.

Ainsley actually read off the latest polling from Pew Research, which says two-thirds of Americans want Trump to release his tax returns, but she said, "If you read president Trump's tweets over the weekend yesterday, in fact he was saying basically -- get over it, I won and we're here to make America great again."

