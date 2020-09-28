Fox Regular Mike Huckabee Blows Off NYT Bombshell On Trump's Taxes: 'So What?'

Reaction inside the Fox bubble to The New York Times bombshell report on Trump's taxes was predictable. Anyone believe this is the reaction we'd be getting from right-wing world if this was a Democrat? Hillary Clinton? Joe Biden?

Here's HuckaJesus Sr. telling the viewers of Fox & Friends this Monday to just ignore the entire report on its face simply because it came from The New York Times. Never mind any of the substance of the report and forget trying to refute it. He's simply going to put his fingers in his ears and go "LALALALALA! I can't hear you."

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): Griff just ran the list of [presidential debate] topics that came out last week. You got to figure -- they also said there was a caveat. That depends on breaking news. I think this New York Times thing where they say that President Trump paid $750 in 2016 and 2017 for income taxes, and zero for 10 of 15 years. That's going to come up. What do you make of this story? MIKE HUCKABEE (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Well first of all, it's The New York Times. I'll tell you what I make of it, is when The New York Times says something about Donald Trump, I kind of blow it off as totally lacking in credibility. Because how many hours, I wonder, have they spent? And what are their documents for this? They don't tell us. But let me give you this. So what? In a big business operation like he runs, there is a good likelihood that with all of the various business losses that he had from running for president when he wasn't overseeing his business, maybe that's so. I don't know. Frankly, I don't care. I didn't elect him to be my tax accountant. I elected him to be president, and I'm really happy with the job that he's doing. And when The New York Times blows this horn, you know, I've just got a complete hearing loss for it.

Unfortunately for Trump and his enablers like Huckabee, there's more to come. This probably won't make a dent in the cult that gets their "news" from Trump-TV, but it may not sit too well with some of his soft support within the Republican party or with what few independents are left out there.