Friday Night Massacre: Trump Fires... Surgeon General?

Once again, nothing makes sense in the Trump White House....

Late Friday the Trump White House sought and received the resignation of Vivek Murthy, who has been Surgeon General of the United States since 2014. His term ends in 2018.

And here's the deal: Trump doesn't have a replacement lined up for Murthy. The job will be held "temporarily" by a nurse, "acting Surgeon General Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams."

So WHY?

Axios suggests Murthy made enemies with certain lobbyists in expressing opposition to e-cigarettes and wanting science and stuff to determine how vaping devices are regulated.

I suggest this was a well-timed spite firing on the eve of the March for Science.