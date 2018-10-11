Trump Says He'll 'Weed Out' Staff After Bragging There's No Chaos In White House

After Trump told the New Yorker in a weird interview that his administration has no chaos within it whatsoever, he was contradicted by Melania Trump, who told ABC News that there are still people in Trump's administration they still don't trust and "You always need to watch your back."

Trump said this to Olivia Nuzzi, "So the real story is that. It’s really the real story. When you walk in here, you don’t see chaos. There is no chaos. The media likes to portray chaos. There’s no chaos."

Up is down, black is white, red is blue, microwaves can spy on you, and nothing ever makes sense within the Trump administration.

This morning, Donald Trump called into his favorite state-sponsored propaganda program called Fox And Friends, and we witnessed a 47-minute glorification ceremony of his Highness which was as moronic as you might imagine.

Colby Hall aptly described this appearance as, "Trump Spends 47 Useless Minutes on Fox & Friends Phone Call While Florida Recovers From Devastating Hurricane."

When Ainsley Earhardt approached the subject of Melania's paranoia surrounding people working for her husband, Donald tells her that he will weed out the remaining untrustworthy soon enough.

Ainsley asked, "Your wife recently had an interview, and she said there are people in the white house that she doesn't trust, people you don't trust, you have to watch your back. Is that true, A, and B, if that is the case why are they still in the administration?"

Fox News is so concerned over the damaging leaks that come out of Trump's administration that they have been on a mission to try and get Jeff Sessions to investigate them all. They've even approached using lie detectors.

Trump, as usual, rambled his way through an answer saying it was truer earlier in his administration and then bragged about all the great people he has working for him now.

Trump said, "Are there some I'm not in love with? Yes. We'll weed them out slowly by surely."

Then he reverted back to bragging about himself, calling his accomplishments the greatest of all-time.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The idea that any presidential administration is always on the verge of firing somebody is not indicative of a stable government, but at Fox News, they try to frame this as a strength instead of what it really is.

A weakness.

An administration, more like a paranoid dictatorship where the leader is constantly looking behind his back trying to find the traitors within.