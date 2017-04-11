GOP Worried In Kansas, So Trump Robocalls For Estes

Trump appears to be giving the GOP a terrible ulcer if the latest developments from Kansas are any indication. Ron Estes, who has a slim chance of losing in tomorrow's special election for an open House seat in the 4th district, must be getting nervous. How do we know? They pulled in Trump to record a super pathetic robocall using lots of big words.

Here is the text of the call:

Trump goes full Trump in his robocall for Ron Estes in #ks04. Here's a transcript: pic.twitter.com/hCazA0unCN — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) April 10, 2017

Here is the actual robocall, if you can stomach listening to Donald Trump begging for votes:

Here's the audio for the Trump robo-call for Ron Estes in #ks04 https://t.co/ZuvMNc1Lez — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) April 10, 2017

Mike Pence and Paul Ryan also reached out to voters on behalf of Estes. No, I am not joking. These 3 yahoos are desperate enough to win this Kansas house seat that they did robocalls and sent emails. They must be getting really nervous that Trump's base, who he is in the process of losing, BIGLY, may be turning away from the Republican Party.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ryan's email said “I am personally reaching out to you today to help strengthen our House majority by electing Ron Estes in Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District" and praised Estes’ “unique background in engineering and business.”

Oh, and Ryan warned that the Democratic challenger, Thompson, was "well-funded by liberal special-interest groups in Washington and their vast resources.” Oohhhh, spooky liberals and their "special interest groups."

Wait, is this a drain the swamp thing? Are GOP voters still falling for that after seeing Trump fill his cabinet with Goldman Sachs folks who have a combined net worth of 469 Zillion Dollars? I don't know if this lie will work anymore, Lyin' Ryan.

Let's see how tomorrow goes. If Estes doesn't win this thing by a landslide in such a red state, this is great news for Dems. Even better, if he loses. Not that I think that will happen. But I also never thought we would have an orange baboon for a President.