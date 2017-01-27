House Republicans Exempt Themselves From Their Own Health Care Plan UPDATED

In a new attempt at undermining Obamacare, Republicans got caught protecting themselves from the evils of their own creation.

If you remember, Obamacare forced politicians to buy the same health insurance as the rest of America, which was a good idea.

Republicans obviously feel more entitled than their constituents and introduced a new amendment Tuesday "to their already horrific healthcare plan that would allow states to waive out of Obamacare’s ban on preexisting conditions."

What that means is that if you have a preexisting condition, you'll pay much more for your healthcare coverage.

For some reason Republicans believe that you're responsible for your health, and if you're sicker than others, you must pay more. I guess, right?

Anyway, what's good for the goose isn't good for conservative lawmakers because part of this new amendment exempts Congress and their staff from these new regulations which means they get to keep the portion of Obamacare they like, but not you.

The Hill reports, "The exemption was flagged by health law professor Tim Jost."

If Republicans really loved their new healthcare plan, they'd sign up for the same care that you or I would receive in the bill they put forward, no?

These measures have been driven by the Freedom Caucus nuts that control the GOP.

“If the amendment goes in, I’m for it,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, vice chair of the archconservative House Freedom Caucus, who said nevertheless the bill is not a “full repeal of Obamacare.” Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), another Freedom Caucus member, said he too backs the revised proposal. And on Wednesday morning, conservative advocacy groups that once knocked the GOP health plan as an insufficient repeal of Obamacare began lining up behind the new plan.“ While we’re still short of full repeal, this latest agreement would give states the chance to opt out of some of Obamacare’s costliest regulations, opening the way to greater choice and lower insurance premiums,” Club for Growth President David McIntire said in a statement. FreedomWorks, another conservative group, also endorsed the revised proposal.

UPDATE: Republicans got caught with their pants down over their exemption. At first Rep. Meadows played dumb, but then admitted to their scam.

Later, Meadows appeared to admit that the exemption was in fact in the bill and would be stripped out. Other Republicans said the carve-out would have to be addressed with a new piece of legislation for complicated parliamentary reasons.