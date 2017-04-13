Napolitano: I Don't 'Believe' FBI's Carter Page FISA Warrant

There is something seriously wrong with the HR department at Fox News. Not only have they dragged their feet firing Bill O'Reilly, but really, Judge Napolitano is back on the air regularly after a very short suspension when his "sources" re Trump's fake "wiretapp" claims proved to be made up?

This morning, Napolitano was sitting on the crotch couch at Trump's favorite news program, Fox and Friends, declaring, again without any proof, that he is skeptical that the FBI ever received a FISA warrant against Carter Page.

Yesterday, the Washington Post broke the story that the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page. And unlike Judge Napolitano, they didn't make that up.



"Among other things, the application cited contacts that he had with a Russian intelligence operative in New York City in 2013, officials said. Those contacts had earlier surfaced in a federal espionage case brought by the Justice Department against the intelligence operative and two other Russian agents. In addition, the application said Page had other contacts with Russian operatives that have not been publicly disclosed, officials said."

Co-host and SNL's favorite moron Brian Kilmeade was very upset by the Page report and asked, "Does this sound true to you?"

Napolitano said, “I’m skeptical of it for a couple of reasons. If it is true or partially true, President Trump is confronted yet again third or fourth time in his presidency with intelligence leaks intended to embarrass, humiliate or manipulate him.”

He then stated that if this story is true, then the FBI spied on Trump!

Doocy claimed that if the FBI was looking at Page last year, he'd already be in jail and Napolitano said "we'd have heard about it."

The judge then explained how only a select few would have this knowledge, "It's almost inconceivable that somebody in that group would commit espionage, espionage because the contents of the warrant, the existence of the warrant, who got the warrant, for what purpose is protected at the top secret level."

If you watched this past season of Homeland, you'd see how the Judge has morphed into a Showtime narrative.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"You leak that you, commit a felony, " he said. "The leaker, who is trying to harm the president has committed a felony."

You gotta wonder how these clowns are gonna spin it when the indictments start.