Fox News Takes Judge Napolitano Off The Air

Were you wondering what happened to Judge Napolitano after he alleged the Brits spied on Trump for President Obama?

The LA Times is reporting that Fox News has shelved the judge for the time being.

Fox News did not respond to inquiries about Napolitano’s status Monday. Napolitano was conspicuously missing from the network’s coverage of the confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — an event in which he typically would have played a significant role. He has not been on the air since Thursday. People familiar with the situation who could speak only on the condition of anonymity said Napolitano is not expected to be on Fox News Channel any time in the near future. Napolitano was not available for comment.

He can thank Trump for throwing him and Fox News under the bus when Trump refused to take ownership of his own tweet, promoting the "Brits did it" story the judge peddled.

Make of this what you will, but even Larry Johnson, Napolitano's source, is saying he got the story all twisted around and never claimed Obama was behind any surveillance.

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz said Napolitano told him, "I reported what the sources told me, I reported it accurately, and I believe the substance what they told me."

Unfortunately, when the judge made his claims on Fox and Friends, Trump's go-to program for all his foreign and domestic policy ideas and intelligence, Napolitano said that Fox News confirmed three sources and not him, so that's not true either.

"Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command."

Lies on top of lies?

Either way, the real problem is that the Republican fact-free universe in which Napolitano, Fox News, and Trump himself make stuff up, has become the story to the point where the rest of the beltway media has to admit they're a bunch of liars.

It only took 30 years.

And I am so looking forward to Melissa McCarthy's next Spicer reenactment.