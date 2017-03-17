Boo Hoo. Fox News Forced To Deny Napolitano's Claims

Yesterday during his presser with Angela Merkel, Trump threw Judge Napolitano and Fox News under the bus, refusing to accept any responsibility for implicating British intelligence in his wiretapping fantasies.

Of course, Trump was promoting another phoney story he saw on Murdoch's grind house channel. And by making them part of the story, Trump himself revealed just were Fox's loyalty lies. With their own "reputation."

Grab the popcorn, because the coming months will show who has a bigger bus under which to throw the other. What if Murdoch decides President Crazy Pants is no longer worth an investment? And what if Trump tweets for a week that Fox is Fake News?

And so it begins? Fox News' flag ship news hour "Special Report" admitted that they couldn't verify Napolitano's allegations that the British intelligence agency spied on Trump for Obama.

After playing a montage of video clips that C&L has been highlighting all week, with a heavy heart Bret Baier said, “We love the judge, we love him here at Fox, but the Fox News division was never able to back up those claims and was never reported on this show.”

Boom!

A few hours earlier, Fox News host Shep Smith began the cascade of retractions by the network and said "Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano's commentary."

"Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way — full stop," Smith said.

The Special Report host Bret Baier had his own problems during the general election when he spread some false information about how an indictment was forthcoming for Clinton Foundation by the FBI.

He quickly had to retract his allegations with egg on his face, but the damage was done and it served Trump well and hurt the Clinton campaign.

It's crazy to think that a sitting President of the United States would spew out black helicopter conspiracy theories to the world at large on almost a daily basis.

Trump is making Patrick Matrisciana's 1994 insane documentary The Clinton Chronicles look like a Sunday funny.

That piece of garbage was helped along by none other than the Reverend Jerry Falwell and was available at your local militia meeting for a discounted price.

Digby tracked down where Judge Napolitano most likely got his big scoop.

Napolitano seems to have gotten his information from Alex Jones who seems to have got it from RT.

Who might have read it at Charles "Whitey Tape" Johnson's blog?

There you go.