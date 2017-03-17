Wait, Now Fox 'Cannot Confirm' What Napolitano Said ON AIR?

This is rich.

Fox News' Shepard Smith opened his show with the "controversy" regarding Judge Napolitano. Napolitano, a paid Fox News employee, had said on-air that Fox had three sources confirming that Obama used British intelligence to wiretap Trump.

Now that Sean Spicer has embarrassed the entire US Government by quoting Napolitano, Smith goes on to say "Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano's commentary."

"Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way — full stop."

To recap: During a Fox and Friends segment Tuesday, Judge Napolitano said, "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI and he didn't use the DOJ. He used GCHQ," he said to conduct the surveillance on Trump.

The judge specifically said these sources "informed Fox News."

On Thursday Sean Spicer read off Napolitano's allegations during a White House press briefing which legitimized them throughout the world and so infuriated the Brits that they then responded by calling these claims "nonsense" and "ridiculous."

During a joint press conference with Angela Merkel today, Trump was asked by a German reporter if he was wrong in bringing the British intelligence agencies into the wiretapping controversy and Trump passed the buck to judge Napolitano and Fox News.

This apparently initiated Shep Smith and Fox News to respond to Napolitano's story — full stop.

The judge specifically said these sources "informed Fox News" and not just himself and since Trump and his team used this report, Fox News most likely felt they had to lay their cards on the table.

I just checked Judge Nap's twitter page and there is no comment so far.

I'm guessing Fox News wants to be out from under this train wreck as soon as possible. Funny, Fox News just making stuff up was never a problem with other Republican administrations, but then again, Trump thinks Fox is news, rather than party propaganda. Maybe someone in Karl Rove's office could call Trump and fill him in. Nevermind.