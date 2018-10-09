Judge Napolitano: Trump Must Stop Saying 'Evil' Or 'Hoax' About Dr. Ford's Sexual Assault Allegations

As Fox and Friends was celebrating Kavanaugh's ridiculous confirmation rally on TV last night, Judge Napolitano threw some cold water on it and instead criticized Trump for attacking Dr. Ford's credibility by claiming her charges were a "hoax" brought about by "evil people."

After the three-headed panel of Trump surrogates played video from last night's ceremony they asked Judge Napolitano for his opinion.

“I do not think the best thing that was said was ‘evil’ or ‘hoax' and I honestly wish that the president and his people would get past that.”

Napolitano continued, "The Supreme Court does not have an army to enforce its rulings. Its rulings depend on the intellectual legitimacy in the manner in which the rulings are given from the people from whom they are given. So they really have some work to do to patch up the divisions that exist in the public mind.”

When you have Trump involved, intellectual legitimacy is always a problem.

Doocy was upset and chimed in that the process is a political one and it's bruising.

"Once you put that robe on, you must be divorced from the politics that got you there and the people who got you there,” Napolitano said. “Your loyalty is to the Constitution and to the laws, not to the human beings that helped you get your job.”

Kavanaugh proved how partisan he was during his crazed testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee where he claimed it was the Clintons that were out to get him.

“I was also upset that the president was calling him by his first name. He’s Justice Kavanaugh, he’s not ‘our boy Brett’ anymore!”