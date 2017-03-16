Fox Lies Have Consequences! US Must Formally Apologize

Some background: On Tuesday's Fox and Friends, Judge Napolitano alleged that President Obama had sources from the British intelligence services spy on then president-elect Trump.

We've been hearing a lot of unbelievable things as well as Trump redefining what he meant by wiretapping, but this takes the cake.

Did a few of Rudy Giuliani's henchmen from the New York FBI field office sent Fox News another hot tip?

The judge told Brian Kilmeade that if Obama ordered US intel services to spy on Trump there would have been a record of it, but the judge had sources explain how President Obama went around that particular hurdle. three sources confirmed to Fox News that Obama ordered surveillance on Trump from another country so we'd probably never know about it.

Napolitano said, "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI and he didn't use the DOJ. He used GCHQ," he said to conduct the surveillance on Trump.

If you've never watched the brilliant UK series MI-5, GCHQ is the British spy agency.

This made the Fox and Friends co-host very happy and said, "Donald Trump might be right except for the fact who did it - unbelievable - that according to your sources, great job."

Next up: Sean Spicer repeated and quoted Napolitano at his daily briefing. Uh oh.





And now it's a thing: GCHQ uncharacteristically released a statement denouncing his allegations.

“Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wiretapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense,” a GCHQ spokesperson said in a statement. “They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

And this morning, according to The Guardian, the US via National Security Adviser General McMaster (that's a very high level, and acting as an adult outside the Oval Office because you KNOW no one has told Trump yet) has issued a formal apology...for the White House...quoting a conspiracy theory...that started on right wing media....and was taken seriously....by Donald Trump...again.



↓ Story continues below ↓ The US has made a formal apology to Britain after the White House accused GCHQ of helping Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump in the White House. Intelligence sources told The Telegraph that both Mr Spicer and General McMaster, the US National Security Adviser, have apologised over the claims. "The apology came direct from them," a source said. General McMaster contacted Sir Mark Lyall Grant, the Prime Minister's National Security adviser, to apologise for the comments. Mr Spicer conveyed his apology through Sir Kim Darroch, Britain's US ambassador.

The bad news is, of course, Donald Trump is president and he thinks what he hears on Fox News is real.

The good that is coming out of this is that finally the mainstream media has to loop in Fox News as a lying propaganda outlet, because they are part of the story