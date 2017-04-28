Lock Them Up! Fox News Now Being Investigated For Mail And Wire Fraud

A very tantalizing report from CNN’s Brian Stelter reveals that in addition to an investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating wrongdoing at Fox News.

A federal investigation out of the U.S. attorney's office has reportedly been looking into how Fox accounted for settlements paid to women who alleged sexual harassment by Roger Ailes as well as wrongdoing such as phone hacking and illegal surveillance. A grand jury was reported to be looking into at least the business practices at Fox.

Today, Stelter reported:

Mail fraud and wire fraud cases are part of the USPIS purview. Investigators from both the USPIS and the Justice Department have been conducting interviews in recent weeks—including with some former Fox staffers—to obtain more information about the network’s managers and business practices, the sources said.

Stelter also reported that investigators are inquiring about the “friends of Roger” who were paid by Fox for “consultant” work that remains a mystery.

This news dovetails with a new lawsuit by Andrea Tantaros against Fox. Tantaros had previously sued the network in state court over sexual harassment. But recently, she filed a new complaint in federal court alleging a “criminal scheme” of illegal surveillance.

As NPR’s David Folkenflik noted, Tantaros’ illegal surveillance accusations are reminiscent of a previous scandal involving the Murdochs:

The phrase "hacking" carries particular resonance for the Murdoch family, which controls Fox News.In 2011, a bribery and hacking scandal at their London tabloids led to the closing of a newspaper, the criminal conviction of a former editor-in-chief, millions of dollars in settlements and the loss of a potential $11 billion takeover of a big British broadcaster called Sky. The Murdochs are now back in front of a British regulator, once again attempting to take over the 60 percent of Sky they do not already control.

Originally published at Newshounds.us