Mike Pence Rattles Trump's Saber In South Korea?

So Mike Pence is on an 11-day tour of Asia with his wife and daughters. And that's a totally normal perk of being at that level of government, provided you aren't also cutting Meals on Wheels and trying hard to throw 24 million people off of health insurance.

And even in ordinary circumstances,you don't usually take the fam on a leg of a trip that is clearly about saber-rattling right up to the edge of a nuclear war.

Apparently we are paying for Pence family vacation in Asia. Daughters got off plane with He & his wife! ChaChing $$$$$$$$$$ — Nofanoft (@nofanoftrump) April 16, 2017

Mike Pence made a really weird statement while in South Korea, which his staff then tweeted.

Strategic patience has been the approach of last admin & beyond. That approach has failed. The era of strategic patience is over. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/0bUYtGxXuo — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 17, 2017

Sorry, WHAT? Those two words, "strategic" and "patience," are usually good things. What is the Trump administration going to replace them with?

Pence on North Korea "the era of strategic patience is over."What policy has replaced it? What is strategy for implementing this new policy? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 17, 2017

"The era of strategic patience is over." ~ Mike Pence. What a profoundly ignorant and dangerous statement. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) April 17, 2017

The era of strategic patience is over. Also the era of diplomacy, economic security, equality, environmental science, truth & facts #Pence pic.twitter.com/XBhuBVKB6v — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) April 17, 2017