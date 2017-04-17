Mike Pence Rattles Trump's Saber In South Korea?
So Mike Pence is on an 11-day tour of Asia with his wife and daughters. And that's a totally normal perk of being at that level of government, provided you aren't also cutting Meals on Wheels and trying hard to throw 24 million people off of health insurance.
And even in ordinary circumstances,you don't usually take the fam on a leg of a trip that is clearly about saber-rattling right up to the edge of a nuclear war.
Mike Pence made a really weird statement while in South Korea, which his staff then tweeted.
Sorry, WHAT? Those two words, "strategic" and "patience," are usually good things. What is the Trump administration going to replace them with?
