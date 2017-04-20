Mike Pence: Codpiece 2.0

VP Mike Pence went to South Korea to tell the world the time of appeasing North Korea is over and then he headed over to the DMZ to stare them down.

What that means, nobody knows and I imagine the South Korean people, who don't have a government at this point, are a bit nervous right now.

After all, they are in the direct line of fire as the Trump administration continues to wag their codpieces for all to see.

Didn't America already see this farce once already?

Remember "Mission Accomplished?"

This isn't a fantasy. Talking and acting tough like John Wayne and George C. Scott only works in the movies. Real people get killed and maimed by the insufferable ego from wannabee generals and men of action.

Deadspin has a great photo posted on the codpiece 2.0. and calls Mike Pence a fu*king joke.