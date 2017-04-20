South Korea Mocks Trump's 'Ignorant Remarks'

America's buffoon.

Source: news.com.au

SOUTH Korean officials have demanded the White House confirm that remarks made by US President Donald Trump are accurate, after they sparked fury among political leaders in the country.

On Thursday the South Korean foreign ministry said it was working to find out whether Chinese President Xi Jinping told Mr Trump that the country “used to be part of China”.

The comments were quoted in a Wall Street Journal interview with the President where he was recounting what the Chinese leader had told him in a recent meeting.

While the comment was not used in the initial article, it was later posted in a transcript online with Trump saying about Xi: “He then went into the history of China and Korea. Not North Korea, Korea. And you know, you’re talking about thousands of years ... and many wars. And Korea actually used to be a part of China.”

A Quartz article later drew attention to it, calling the comment a “glaring historical inaccuracy that has, somehow, not yet enraged South Korea which is usually extremely defensive about suggestions that it is lesser than China or has ever been dependent on it.”

Since then, South Korean media has picked up the comment despite it being dismissed by the foreign ministry as “not worthy of a response” according to news agency Yonhap.