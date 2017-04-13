Military Just Dropped Biggest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Our Arsenal On Afghanistan (UPDATED)

We're told ISIS was building some tunnels along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, which means they needed to drop a BOMB on them. Not just a bomb, but the biggest bomb in our arsenal, a bomb capable of blasting debris in a one-mile radius.

The bomb, nicknamed MOAB (Mother of All Bombs), was developed but not used in Iraq. Now that Trump has received some major props for dropping bombs, he apparently decided to drop the biggest one that stops short of being a nuke.

According to the military, they're still assessing the damage. We will update as details emerge.

And hey, when seniors miss their Meals on Wheels, and PBS Kids goes under, and you wonder where your after-school programs went, and your out of pocket costs for health care go up....

...at least you know there's plenty of money in Trump's budget to build another batch of these bad boys.

UPDATE:

The Air Force Times explains some of what's going on here.

The strike comes just days after a Special Forces soldier was killed in Nangarhar province. Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, of 7th Special Forces Group, was killed Saturday by enemy small arms fire while his unit was conducting counter-ISIS operations, according to the Defense Department. The fact that the U.S. dropped the MOAB in the same province where De Alencar was killed is probably not a coincidence, said Bill Roggio, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “There might have been a degree of payback here as well,” Roggio told Military Times. “There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, especially if you’re killing your enemy.”

Well, then.