White House Won't Say If Trump Knew About MOAB Bomb Strike?

We have to wonder if the so-called Commander in Chief was even aware?

During Sean Spicer's very brief presser, he never said and then refused to say if Trump was aware and or authorized the biggest non-nuclear bomb strike in the history of the U.S.

CNN broke the news today that the U.S. dropped a “Massive Ordnance Air Blast” or the “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan to destroy a tunnel complex in Nangarhar.

Usually Spicer is ready to proclaim the awesomeness of Trump at all times, and you'd think Trump would act like a proud father after the MOAB was dropped, (being the first and all) --but he went mute on this issue.

We know the bomb dropped, Sean, because you just told us. That's apparently not classified, so how about letting us in on the Commander in Chief's process?

Spicer was responding to an economy question when he hastily said, "I hate to cut this short, but we literally have ten minutes before the president speaks...."

A reporter shouted out, "Did the president not know about the MOAB strike?"

Then things got a bit muffled as the reporter said, "I don't know why you can't..."

Think Progress also heard, “Can I take your answer to mean he didn’t authorize it?” another asked.

Again, Spicer fled from the podium.

By the way, since Spicer confirmed Barbara Starr's report, I guess CNN isn't a fake news outlet anymore?