White House Refuses To Say If Trump Has Recording Devices In Oval Office

This morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten James Comey after the brouhaha he created by his firing the FBI Director and the chaos his vice president, surrogates and his communications team has caused on top of it. .

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Sean Spicer returned to the podium today and the first question asked during the press briefing was about that tweet.

"Did president Trump record his conversations with former FBI director Comey?"

Spicer replied, "I talked to the president, the president has nothing further to add on that."

"Why did he say that? Why did he tweet that? What should we interpret from that?"

Spicer continued, "As I mentioned, the president has nothing further to add on that."

Trump's veiled threats also opened up another can of worms.

"Are there recording offices in the Oval Office or in the residence?

"For the third time, there is nothing further to add."

"Does he think it's appropriate to threaten someone like director Comey?

"The tweet speaks for itself. I'm moving on."

Spicer's non answers are perplexing. The Nixononian comparisons will rise.

Are we now to believe that Trump is recording conversations in the Oval office and did he record his dinner with Comey?